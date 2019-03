Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's TH Flex Stretch Custom-Fit Chino Pants in Dusty Rose or Cabernet for. Opt for in-storeto avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $8 under our mention from two weeks ago, $46 off, and a great deal for Tommy Hilfiger pants. They're available in select sizes from 34x32 to 36x34