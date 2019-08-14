- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Slim-Fit TH Flex Stretch Suit Pants in Gray/White Stripe for $70. Coupon code "MEN" cuts that to $28. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $147 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 13. Buy Now
Dafengea via Amazon offers its Dafengea Men's Hiking Pants in several colors (Armygreen pictured) for $31.99. Coupon code "AZT8ICPT" drops that to $11.52. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last week, $20 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Tru-Spec Men's 24-7 Series Woodland Original Tactical Pants in Green Camo for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention at $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Sateen Slim-Fit Stretch Pants in several colors (Officer Navy pictured) for $20.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $4 under our June mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Post-Game Pants in Grey Heather for $18.99. In-cart, that drops to $14.24. With free shipping, that's about a buck under last month's mention, $31 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Pinstripe Suit Jacket in Navy for $89.99. Coupon code "MEN" drops that to $36. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $389 off and a very low price for a Tommy Hilfiger suit jacket. Deal ends August 13. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's clearance T-shirts, with prices starting from $7.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's takes an extra 40% to 60% off select men's bags and backpacks via coupon code "MEN". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Slim-Fit TH Flex Stretch Suit Jacket in Gray/White Stripe for $89.99. Coupon code "SUNDAY" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's $353 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find.
Update: Coupon code "MEN" now drops it to $36. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Tanner Contrast-Stripe Polo in Chinese Red (pictured) or Bright Rose for $35.70. Coupon code "MEN" cuts that to $17.85. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $42 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 13. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Petes Boat Shoes in several colors (Navy pictured) for $47.99. Coupon code "MEN" drops that to $19.20. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Deal ends August 13. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Rox Slide Sandals in Red or Navy for $33.99. Coupon code "MEN" drops that to $13.60. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $26 off and the lowest price we could find. They're available in sizes 7 to 13. Buy Now
