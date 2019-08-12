- Create an Account or Login
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Slim-Fit TH Flex Stretch Suit Jacket in Gray/White Stripe for $89.99. Coupon code "SUNDAY" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's $353 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find.
Update: Coupon code "MEN" now drops it to $36. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Slim-Fit Suit in Blue Plaid for $69.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $42 under the lowest price we could find for a comparable Tommy Hilfiger suit elsewhere. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Big & Tall Slim Fit Suit in several colors (Blue pictured) for $104.99 with free shipping. That's at least $595 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Perry Ellis Men's Premium Sharkskin Slim-Fit Suit in Gray for $69.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping on all orders. (It's free to join.) That's $30 under last week's mention, a savings of $430, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Van Heusen Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Suit Jacket in Charcoal for $49.49. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops that to $34.64. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $45. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Four-Way Stretch Blazer in Black for $39.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $20 under our mention from over two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $54.) Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse discounts a selection men's clearance sport coats, with prices starting from
$49.99 $29.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's clearance T-shirts, with prices starting from $7.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Clarks Men's Touareg Vibe Oxford Shoes in Brown or Black for $33.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's TH Flex Stretch 9" Shorts in several colors (Meadowbrook Blue pictured) for $19.03. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $5 under our expired mention from three days ago, $29 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Tennis Bomber Jacket in Collection Blue for $33.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $77. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Davidson Flat Sandals in Grey for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Colorblocked Tank Midi Dress in Sky Captain or Scarlet for $53.70. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $35.80. Buy Now
