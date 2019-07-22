Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Chinos in Chambray Blue or Surf the Web Blue for $21.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $38 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 38x34
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
JCPenney offers the Van Heusen Men's Straight-Fit Flat-Front Flex Oxford Pants in Black or Eiffel Tower for $17.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $12.59. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $9. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 30x30 to 40x32
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (British Khaki pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $8.74. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $41 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
- They're available in select sizes from 30x30 through
JCPenney offers the City Streets Men's Drawstring Pants in several colors (Red/Black pictured) for $6.49. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $7 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
- While Red is pictured, it's only available in Moab Camo at this price
- padded sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- side mesh pockets
- front pocket
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32 to 42
Macy's offers the Sobro Smart Coffee Table in several colors (White/Black pictured) for $999 plus $65 for scheduled white glove delivery. That's tied with our expired mention from yesterday and the lowest price we could find by $235. Buy Now
- refrigerated drawer
- speakers and LED lighting
- Bluetooth connectivity with smart devices
- tempered glass top with touch controls
- four power outlets and two USB ports
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Denim Men's Zidane Regular-Fit Logo Polo in White for $21.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $68 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Silicone Strap Watch in Pink for $48.75. opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $16 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $32.50. Buy Now
- Silicone strap
- Stainless steel case
- Water resistant to 100 feet
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Teah Flag Straw Satchel for $64.80. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $43 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 12" x 8" x 4.5"
- magnetic snap closure
- 1 interior zip pocket
- 3 slip pockets
- 1 key hook
