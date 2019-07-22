New
Macy's · 59 mins ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Chinos
$22 $60
pickup at Macy's

Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Chinos in Chambray Blue or Surf the Web Blue for $21.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $38 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • available in select sizes from 30x30 to 38x34
