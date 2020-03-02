Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Signature Regular-Fit Solid V-Neck Sweater
$18 $60
That's a $14 drop from our December mention, $42 off, and a terrific price for a TH sweater! Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
  • In a range of colors (White pictured)
  • Expires 3/2/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
