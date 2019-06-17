New
Macy's · 26 mins ago
$30 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Relaxed Fit Stretch Jeans in several colors (Oscar Dark Wash pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DAD" cuts that price to $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes from 29x30 to 42x32
Details
Related Offers
Macy's · 7 hrs ago
Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans
$15 $70
pickup at Macy
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans in Boysenberry for $14.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Features
- available in select waist sizes from 30 to 36 and inseams from 29 to 36
Walmart · 3 wks ago
2 Pairs of George Men's Regular Fit Jeans
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers 2 Pairs of George Men's Regular Fit Jeans in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.84. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. At $9.92 per pair, that's tied with our April mention and a great per-pair price for a pair of jeans. Buy Now
Features
- They're available in select sizes from 29x30 to 42x32
Walmart · 4 days ago
Levi's Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Cline pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- select waist sizes from 29 to 42 and inseams 30 to 34
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Kenneth Cole New York Men's Denim Skinny Jeans
$25 $69
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Denim Skinny Jeans in Black or Indigo for $24.93. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $44 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select waists sizes from 33 to 38
- inseams 30 to 34
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 1 day ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 5 days ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
pickup at Macy's
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. (
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-piece hostess set
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 3 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat
$44 $295
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket
$44 $129
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket in Navy/Lemon for $44.03. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $85 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 6 hrs ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Twill Suit
$100 $495
free shipping
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Twill Suit in Navy for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $395 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was a buck less last week. Buy Now
Features
- It's available in regular, short, and long sizes from 36 to 48
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Corduroy Suit Jacket
$44 $295
pickup
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Corduroy Suit Jacket in Tan or Burgundy for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $251 off and the best price we've seen for a TH suit jacket. (I've dealt with thousands of deals in my time and believe you me, this is a big deal.) Buy Now
Features
- Available in S, R, and L sizes from 38 to 50
