Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Petes Boat Shoes in several colors (Navy pictured) for $47.99. Coupon code "MEN" drops that to $19.20. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Deal ends August 13. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Davidson Flat Sandals in Grey for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers Greater Rewards members the Columbia Men's Bahama Vent PFG Shoes in Ancient Fossil or Khaki for $27.98 with free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's $6 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen for any Columbia men's Bahama style shoes. (It's the best deal for this style now by $12.) Buy Now
Joe's New Balance Outlet offers the New Balance Men's REVlite 24 Shoes in Grey for $19.50. Plus, coupon code "DOLLARSHIP" cuts shipping to $1. That's $7 under last month's mention, $45 off, and one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for any New Balance shoes. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the 5.11 Tactical Unisex Range Master Waterproof Tactical Boots in Gunsmoke for $37.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $74. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's clearance T-shirts, with prices starting from $7.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Slim-Fit TH Flex Stretch Suit Jacket in Gray/White Stripe for $89.99. Coupon code "SUNDAY" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's $353 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find.
Update: Coupon code "MEN" now drops it to $36. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Clarks Men's Touareg Vibe Oxford Shoes in Brown or Black for $33.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Tanner Contrast-Stripe Polo in Chinese Red (pictured) or Bright Rose for $35.70. Coupon code "MEN" cuts that to $17.85. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $42 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 13. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's TH Flex Stretch 9" Shorts in several colors (Meadowbrook Blue pictured) for $19.03. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $5 under our expired mention from three days ago, $29 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Tennis Bomber Jacket in Collection Blue for $33.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $77. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Big & Tall Slim Fit Suit in several colors (Blue pictured) for $104.99 with free shipping. That's at least $595 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
