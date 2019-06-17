New
$100 $495
free shipping
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Gray Twill Suit in Grey for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $395 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes from 36 to 48
Expires 6/17/2019
Macy's · 4 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat
$44 $295
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Corduroy Suit Jacket
$44 $295
pickup
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Corduroy Suit Jacket in Tan or Burgundy for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $251 off and the best price we've seen for a TH suit jacket. (I've dealt with thousands of deals in my time and believe you me, this is a big deal.) Buy Now
Features
- Available in S, R, and L sizes from 38 to 50
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse · 12 hrs ago
Pronto Uomo Men's Platinum Modern Fit Suit Separates Coat
$35 $450
free shipping
Men's Wearhouse offers the Pronto Uomo Platinum Suit Separates Coat in Black Stripe for $34.99 with free shipping. That's $65 under our November mention, $415 off, a great price for a suit jacket and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- available in select short, regular, long, and extra-long sizes from 35 to 60
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Michael Kors Men's Classic-Fit Gray/Blue Check Sport Coat
$44
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Gray/Blue Check for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
Features
- available in short and regular sizes 36 and 38 only
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Solid Ultraflex Classic-Fit Wool Jacket
$100
free shipping
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Solid Ultraflex Classic-Fit Wool Jacket for $99.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Features
- available in select regular, short and long sizes from 36 to 60
- available in Grey or Black
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 2 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket
$30 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket in Army Green or Twilight Blue for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to 2XL
Macy's · 20 hrs ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket
$44 $129
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket in Navy/Lemon for $44.03. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $85 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 21 hrs ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern Essentials Flag Boxer Briefs
$14 $24
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern Essentials Flag Boxer Briefs in several colors (Navy pictured) for $13.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from S to XL
Macy's · 1 day ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Relaxed Fit Stretch Jeans
$30 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Relaxed Fit Stretch Jeans in several colors (Oscar Dark Wash pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DAD" cuts that price to $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes from 29x30 to 42x32
Macy's · 6 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Father's Day Sale at Macy's
25% off
free shipping w/ $75
Save on shirts, t-shirts, shorts, and more
Macy's takes 25% off a selection of Tommy Hilfiger items during its Father's Day Sale. Plus, cut an extra 30% off many items via coupon code "FRIEND". (Eligible items are marked.) Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or spend $75 or more to bag free shipping. A couple of best bets, both with prices after "FRIEND":
- Tommy Hilfiger Men's 10" Cargo Shorts for $34.65 ($20 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger Men's Custom Fit Linen Blend Porter Shirt for $34.99 (pictured, $25 off)
