Macy's · 46 mins ago
$100 $495
free shipping
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Twill Suit in Navy for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $395 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was a buck less last week. Buy Now
Features
- It's available in regular, short, and long sizes from 36 to 48
Details
Macy's · 2 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat
$44 $295
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Corduroy Suit Jacket
$44 $295
pickup
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Corduroy Suit Jacket in Tan or Burgundy for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $251 off and the best price we've seen for a TH suit jacket. (I've dealt with thousands of deals in my time and believe you me, this is a big deal.) Buy Now
Features
- Available in S, R, and L sizes from 38 to 50
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 6 days ago
Michael Kors Men's Classic-Fit Gray/Blue Check Sport Coat
$44
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Gray/Blue Check for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
Features
- available in short and regular sizes 36 and 38 only
Macy's · 6 days ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit Faux-Suede Sport Coat
$44 $295
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit Faux-Suede Sport Coat in several colors (Mulberry pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $251 off list and a great price for a designer sport coat. Buy Now
Features
- It's available in short, regular, and long sizes from 36 to 44
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Solid Ultraflex Classic-Fit Wool Jacket
$100
free shipping
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Solid Ultraflex Classic-Fit Wool Jacket for $99.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Features
- available in select regular, short and long sizes from 36 to 60
- available in Grey or Black
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 21 hrs ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 37 mins ago
Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans
$15 $70
pickup at Macy
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans in Boysenberry for $14.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Features
- available in select waist sizes from 30 to 36 and inseams from 29 to 36
Macy's · 5 days ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
pickup at Macy's
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. (
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-piece hostess set
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Classic Fit Trey Stripe Shirt
$21
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Classic Fit Trey Stripe Shirt in Chinese Red or Lemon for $21.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $38 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes XS to XXL
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket
$44 $129
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket in Navy/Lemon for $44.03. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $85 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 5 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Father's Day Sale at Macy's
25% off
free shipping w/ $75
Save on shirts, t-shirts, shorts, and more
Macy's takes 25% off a selection of Tommy Hilfiger items during its Father's Day Sale. Plus, cut an extra 30% off many items via coupon code "FRIEND". (Eligible items are marked.) Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or spend $75 or more to bag free shipping. A couple of best bets, both with prices after "FRIEND":
- Tommy Hilfiger Men's 10" Cargo Shorts for $34.65 ($20 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger Men's Custom Fit Linen Blend Porter Shirt for $34.99 (pictured, $25 off)
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Chevron Zip-Up Jacket
$39 $130
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Chevron Zip-Up Jacket in Black/White/Pink for $38.76. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $91 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in XL and XXL
