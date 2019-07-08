New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$100 $495
free shipping
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Suit in Navy for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $395 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- select regular, short, and long sizes 36 to 48
Details
Comments
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat
$44 $295
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42
Men's Wearhouse · 3 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stripe Slim Fit Sport Coat
$35 $300
free shipping
Men's Wearhouse offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stripe Slim Fit Sport Coat in Tan Stripe or Blue Stripe for $34.99. Plus, Perfect Fit rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $35 under our January mention, $265 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- select regular, short, and long sizes 44 to 46
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 6 days ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Cashmere-Blend Classic-Fit Sport Coat
$68 $450
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Cashmere-Blend Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Vicuna or Grey for $67.96. Pad your order over $75 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. (In-store pickup is also available.) That's $382 off list and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- available in select regular and long sizes from 36 to 43
Men's Wearhouse · 3 days ago
Calvin Klein Men's Multistripe Slim Fit Suit
$105 $700
free shipping
Men's Wearhouse offers the Calvin Klein Men's Multistripe Slim Fit Suit in Charcoal Multi Stripe for $104.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That is $595 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in short, regular, and long select sizes from 36 to 52
Macy's · 4 days ago
Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Herringbone Suit
$100 $600
free shipping
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Herringbone Suit in Charcoal for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $500 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes from 36 to 48
New
Macy's · 56 mins ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Sale:
w/ No-Minimum Free Shipping
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. That's the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's · 1 hr ago
The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket
$54 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (Asphalt Grey / Zinnia Orange pictured) for $54 with free shipping. Taking into account that shipping usually adds $10.95, that's a savings of $20 altogether. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 1 day ago
Dockers Men's Easy Classic Fit Khaki Stretch Pants
$15
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Easy Classic Fit Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (Grey pictured) for $24.99 Coupon code "FOURTH25" cuts that to $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $5 under our expired mention from two days ago and the best price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes from 30x30 to 42x30
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket
$29 $129
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket in Navy/Lemon for $28.96. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $100 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- sizes L only
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Zidane Regular-Fit Logo Polo
$21 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Denim Men's Zidane Regular-Fit Logo Polo in White for $21.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $68 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes S to XXL
