$60 $295
free shipping
Ending today, Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Plaid Sport Coat in Red/White for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8, although most sellers charge close to $100. Buy Now
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes from 36 to 48
Macy's · 19 hrs ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Suit
$100 $495
free shipping
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Suit in Navy for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $395 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular, short, and long sizes 36 to 48
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat
$44 $295
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42
Men's Wearhouse · 4 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stripe Slim Fit Sport Coat
$35 $300
free shipping
Men's Wearhouse offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stripe Slim Fit Sport Coat in Tan Stripe or Blue Stripe for $34.99. Plus, Perfect Fit rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $35 under our January mention, $265 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular, short, and long sizes 44 to 46
Macy's · 14 mins ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Pinstripe Suit
$110 $495
free shipping
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Pinstripe Suit in Blue for $109.99 with free shipping. That's $385 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes from 36 to 48
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 6 days ago
Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Herringbone Suit
$100 $600
free shipping
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Herringbone Suit in Charcoal for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $500 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes from 36 to 48
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Michael Kors Men's Classic-Fit Gray/Blue Check Sport Coat
$44
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Gray/Blue Check for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
- available in short and regular sizes 36 and 38 only
Macy's · 19 hrs ago
Men's Designer Suits at Macy's
$100
free shipping
Macy's discounts a selection of men's designer suits to $99.99 each. Plus, each of these items receives free shipping. Discounted brands include Tommy Hilfiger, Kenneth Cole, Perry Ellis, and Calvin Klein. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 day ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
free shipping
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 32 mins ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's UltraFlex Stretch Micro-Twill Dress Pants
$20 $95
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's UltraFlex Stretch Micro-Twill Dress Pants in several colors (Gray pictured) for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago, $75 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 42x32
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Pants
$16 $95
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $79 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find Buy Now
- select sizes from 36x34 to 48x34
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket
$29 $129
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket in Navy/Lemon for $28.96. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $100 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes L only
Macy's · 1 day ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Zidane Regular-Fit Logo Polo
$21 $90
free shipping
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Denim Men's Zidane Regular-Fit Logo Polo in White for $21.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $68 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: This now ships for free. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S to XXL
