Macy's · 40 mins ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Performance Pants
$12 $15
free shipping w/ $25

Apply code "SAVE" to get a $3 drop from our mention from yesterday and $67 less than what you'd pay from Tommy Hilfiger direct. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Available in four colors/patterns (Wine Solid pictured).
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or orders of $25 or more ship for free.
  • Code "SAVE"
  • Expires 4/19/2021
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
