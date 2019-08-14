New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Navy Pinstripe Suit Jacket
$36 $425
pickup at Macy's

Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Pinstripe Suit Jacket in Navy for $89.99. Coupon code "MEN" drops that to $36. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $389 off and a very low price for a Tommy Hilfiger suit jacket. Deal ends August 13. Buy Now

Features
  • availalble in short, regular, and long sizes from 40 to 48
  • Code "MEN"
  • Expires 8/14/2019
