Macy's · 1 hr ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Comfort Solid Dress Pants
$21 $95
pickup at Macy's

That's $74 off list and a very strong price for men's designer brand pants. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Coupon code "FRIEND" bags this price.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge.
  • Available in several colors (Light Grey pictured) in select sizes 30x29 to 50x32.
  • Expires 11/11/2019
