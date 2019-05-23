Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit Hopkins Raincoat for $59.99. Coupon code "MEMDAY" cuts the price to $47.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $302 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • available in select short, regular, and long sizes 36 to 48