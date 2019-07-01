New
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit Hopkins Raincoat
$45 $350
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit Hopkins Raincoat for $59.99. Coupon code "STYLE" cuts that to $44.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under our May mention, $305 off list, and the best deal we could find. Deal ends June 30. Buy Now
Features
  • available in select short, regular, and long sizes 36 to 48
  • Code "STYLE"
  • Expires 7/1/2019
