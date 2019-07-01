New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$12 $26
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern Essentials Colorblocked Boxer Briefs in Sunlight for $15.60. Coupon code "STYLE" cuts that to $11.70. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- sizes M or XL
Amazon · 1 wk ago
CableMax Men's Breathable Boxer Briefs
from $7 $27
fre shipping w/ Prime
CableMax via Amazon offers its CableMax Men's Breathable Boxer Briefs in several colors and packages (Partmeshboxerbriefs-a5 pictured) with prices starting at $9.90. Coupon code "EYYEVT9Z" drops that starting price to $6.93. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from S to XXL
Macy's · 1 day ago
Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Boxer Brief 3-Pack
$9 $32
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Boxer Brief 3-Pack in White/Blue/Grey or Navy Assorted for $8.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to L
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack
$13 $17
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in assorted Black or Blue for $12.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XL
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Woven Cotton Boxer 3-Pack
$10 $32
pickup
Macy's offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Woven Cotton Boxer 3-Pack in Blue Assorted for $9.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $22 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- sizes S to XL
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 2 days ago
Macy's Inventory Clearance
Macy's discounts nearly 17,000 items to clearance during its Inventory Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket
$30 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket in Army Green or Twilight Blue for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to 2XL
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket
$29 $129
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket in Navy/Lemon for $28.96. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $15 under last month's mention, $100 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes L to XXL
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat
$44 $295
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket
$44 $129
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket in Navy/Lemon for $44.03. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $85 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 2 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Zidane Regular-Fit Logo Polo
$21 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Denim Men's Zidane Regular-Fit Logo Polo in White for $21.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $68 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes S to XXL
