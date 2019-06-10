New
Macy's · 59 mins ago
from $35
pickup at Macy's
Best savings we've seen this year
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger Men's Jeans with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "FRIEND". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's some of the best prices we've seen for Tommy Hilfiger men's jeans this year. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts and in-store pickup:
- Tommy Hilfiger Men's Denim Slim-Fit Stretch Jeans for $34.99 (pictured, $35 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger Men's Straight-Fit Stretch Jeans for $34.99 ($35 off)
Macy's · 4 days ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Logo Jeans
$26 $128
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Jeans Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Logo Jeans in Dark Indigo for $25.56. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $102 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes 32x32 to 40x32
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Levi's Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Cline pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- select waist sizes from 29 to 42 and inseams 30 to 34
Walmart · 2 wks ago
2 Pairs of George Men's Regular Fit Jeans
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers 2 Pairs of George Men's Regular Fit Jeans in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.84. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. At $9.92 per pair, that's tied with our April mention and a great per-pair price for a pair of jeans. Buy Now
Features
- They're available in select sizes from 29x30 to 42x32
Macy's · 4 days ago
Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans
$15 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans in Boysenberry for $14.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Features
- available in select waist sizes from 30 to 36 and inseams from 29 to 34
Macy's · 6 days ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 2 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for $30 (low by $6)
Macy's · 2 days ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
pickup at Macy's
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. (
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-piece hostess set
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat
$44
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42.
Macy's · 1 day ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit Robert Raincoat
$28
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit Robert Raincoat in Grey for $39.99. Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts that price to $27.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $15 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's low today by $249.) Buy Now
Features
- select regular, short, and long sizes from 36 to 44
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Classic Fit Trey Stripe Shirt
$21
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Classic Fit Trey Stripe Shirt in Chinese Red or Lemon for $21.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $38 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes XS to XXL
Macy's · 4 wks ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket
$44 $129
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket in Navy/Lemon for $44.03. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $85 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XXL
