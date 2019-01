Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Soft-Shell Hooded Bomber Jacket in several colors (Heather Grey pictured) for. Opt for in-storeto dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $11 less than our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $19. It's available in select sizes from XS to 3XL. Deal ends January 23.