Today only, Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Garson Oxfords in several colors (Light Blue pictured) for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 7 to 13
6pm · 1 mo ago
Nike Men's Shoes at 6pm
At least 50% off
6pm continues to take at least 50% off a selection of Nike men's shoes. Shipping adds $3.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sale we've seen on Nike shoes at 6pm. Shop Now
6pm · 5 days ago
6pm Clearance Sale
At least 70% off
free shipping w/ $50
6pm takes at least 70% off a selection of clothing, shoes, and accessories for its Clearance Sale. Shipping adds $3.95, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping (as do orders of two items or more). Shop Now
Rockport · 1 day ago
2 Pairs of Rockport Men's or Women's Shoes
$89
free shipping
Rockport offers two select pairs of men's or women's shoes for $89 via coupon code "2FOR89DEAL". Plus, the same code bags free shipping. (Shipping typically adds $5 on orders of $125 or less.) That's tied with our mention from March as a savings of up to $289. Choose from over a hundred eligible styles, including boat shoes, sneakers, loafers, and sandals. Buy Now
Finish Line · 1 wk ago
Finish Line End of Season Sale
Up to 60% off
free shipping w/ $75
Finish Line continues to take up to 60% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes during its End of Season Sale. Shipping adds $7, although orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. Save on styles from Nike, Reebok, adidas, Converse, and more. Shop Now
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 22 hrs ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 29 mins ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's UltraFlex Stretch Micro-Twill Dress Pants
$20 $95
pickup at Macy's
Today only, Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Micro-Twill Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Grey pictured) for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $75 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 30x30 to 42x32
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat
$44 $295
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42
Ends Today
Macy's · 1 day ago
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Polka-Dot Collar Polo-Shirt Dress
$20 $60
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Polka-Dot Collar Polo-Shirt Dress in Optic White for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 18. Buy Now
- Available in sizes L and XL
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket
$44 $129
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket in Navy/Lemon for $44.03. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $85 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Corduroy Suit Jacket
$44 $295
pickup
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Corduroy Suit Jacket in Tan or Burgundy for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $251 off and the best price we've seen for a TH suit jacket. (I've dealt with thousands of deals in my time and believe you me, this is a big deal.) Buy Now
- Available in S, R, and L sizes from 38 to 50
