Today only, Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dilly Sandals in several colors (Navy pictured) for $40. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts that to $14. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $6 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by at least $6. Buy Now
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's PT Prime Runner FC Shoes in Cobalt for $25.21. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that to $18.91. With free shipping, that's a buck under our March mention, $36 off, and the lowest price we've seen. They're available in sizes from 9 to 10.5. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Flexagon Fit Shoes in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that price to $22.49. With free shipping, that's $6 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today by $10.) Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Tasso Elba Men's 100% Linen 2-Button Blazer in several colors (Natural pictured) for $119.50. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts it to $29.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $90 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers a selection of kitchen items for $10 or less. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's cuts an extra 60% to 75% off a selection of men's summer essentials via coupon code "FLASH". Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. (Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to avoid shipping fees.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans in several colors (Rinse pictured) for $24.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Chinos in Chambray Blue or Surf the Web Blue for $21.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $38 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dusted Skinny Jeans in Black for $28.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Silicone Strap Watch in Pink for $48.75. opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $16 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $32.50. Buy Now
