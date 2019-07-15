New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$30 $50
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Custom-Fit Ivy Polo Shirt in several colors (Navy Blazer Heather pictured) for $29.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in March. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Details
Comments
Expires 7/15/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Macy's · 2 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Zidane Regular-Fit Logo Polo
$21 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Denim Men's Zidane Regular-Fit Logo Polo in White for $21.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $68 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes S to XXL
Jos. A. Bank · 7 hrs ago
Men's Dress Shirts at Jos. A. Bank
from $10
free shipping
Jos. A. Bank takes an extra 50% off a selection of men's clearance shirts, dropping prices to $14.99. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Sizes and stock may be limited.
Update: Prices now start from $9.98. Shop Now
Walmart · 6 days ago
George Men's Short-Sleeve Printed Rayon Woven Shirt
$6 $11
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the George Men's Short-Sleeve Printed Rayon Woven Shirt in several colors (Island Time pictured) for $6. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes S to 5XL. Buy Now
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Cmlt Men's Short Sleeve Henley Shirt
$9 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Cmlt via Amazon offers its Cmlt Men's Short Sleeve Henley Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) from $12.99. Coupon code "YV2CT7H2" drops the starting price to $9.09. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last month, at least $4 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XXL
Columbia · 1 day ago
Columbia Men's Cascades Explorer Long-Sleeve Shirt
$20 $50
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Cascades Explorer Long-Sleeve Shirt in Black or Fossil for $24.99. Coupon code "19JULY65" cuts it to $19.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with last week's mention, $30 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- most sizes M to XXL
- UPF 30 sun protection
Macy's · 1 day ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's · 15 hrs ago
The North Face Men's Logo Jacket
$54 $90
free shipping
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Logo Jacket in TNF White for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The North Face charges the same direct.
Features
- Available in XL
Macy's · 1 day ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
Tips
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
Features
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's · 2 days ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Ends Today
Amazon · 12 hrs ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Thin Casual Bifold Wallet
$14 w/ Prime $20
free shipping
Today only, and exclusively for Prime members as one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Thin Casual Bifold Wallet in several colors (Cognac pictured) for $13.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Features
- 6 inner card pockets
- one large bill compartment
- one removable ID window
Macy's · 3 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Suit
$100 $495
free shipping
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Suit in Navy for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $395 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- select regular, short, and long sizes 36 to 48
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat
$44 $295
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42
Men's Wearhouse · 1 wk ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stripe Slim Fit Sport Coat
$35 $300
free shipping
Men's Wearhouse offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stripe Slim Fit Sport Coat in Tan Stripe or Blue Stripe for $34.99. Plus, Perfect Fit rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $35 under our January mention, $265 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- select regular, short, and long sizes 44 to 46
