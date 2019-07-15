New
Macy's · 53 mins ago
$16 $43
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief 3-Pack in Cobalt or Blue Cloud for $25.50. Coupon code "JULY25" cuts the price to $15.50. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find by $9. Deal ends July 14. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XXL
Walmart · 1 day ago
Fruit of the Loom Big Men's Classic Thermal Underwear Crew Top 2-Pack
$2 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Fruit of the Loom Big Men's Classic Thermal Underwear Crew Top 2-Pack in multiple styles (Light Grey Heather & Natural pictured) for $1.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 5XL only
eBay · 2 hrs ago
Jockey Men's No Bunch Boxers 2-Pack
$7 $34
free shipping
Jockey via eBay offers the Jockey Men's No Bunch Boxers 2-Pack in several colors (Chambray Navy/White & Blue pictured) for $6.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $13. Buy Now
- size M only
Macy's · 1 day ago
Alfani Men's Cotton Boxer Briefs 4-Pack
$10 $34
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Cotton Boxer Briefs 4-Pack in Boldberry/Teal for $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago, $24 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- They're available in sizes S to XL
Macy's · 1 day ago
Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Boxer Brief 3-Pack
$9 $32
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Boxer Brief 3-Pack in White/Blue/Grey or Navy Assorted for $8.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $23 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes S to L
Macy's · 1 day ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's · 16 hrs ago
The North Face Men's Logo Jacket
$54 $90
free shipping
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Logo Jacket in TNF White for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- The North Face charges the same direct.
- Available in XL
Macy's · 1 day ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's · 2 days ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Amazon · 14 hrs ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Thin Casual Bifold Wallet
$14 w/ Prime $20
free shipping
Today only, and exclusively for Prime members as one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Thin Casual Bifold Wallet in several colors (Cognac pictured) for $13.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
- 6 inner card pockets
- one large bill compartment
- one removable ID window
Macy's · 3 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Suit
$100 $495
free shipping
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Suit in Navy for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $395 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular, short, and long sizes 36 to 48
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat
$44 $295
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42
Men's Wearhouse · 1 wk ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stripe Slim Fit Sport Coat
$35 $300
free shipping
Men's Wearhouse offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stripe Slim Fit Sport Coat in Tan Stripe or Blue Stripe for $34.99. Plus, Perfect Fit rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $35 under our January mention, $265 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular, short, and long sizes 44 to 46
