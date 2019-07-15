New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$16 $43
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief 3-Pack in Cobalt or Blue Cloud for $25.50. Coupon code "JULY25" cuts the price to $15.50. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Boxer Brief 3-Pack
$9 $32
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Boxer Brief 3-Pack in White/Blue/Grey or Navy Assorted for $8.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $23 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to L
eBay · 4 days ago
Jockey Men's No Bunch Boxers 2-Pack
$7 $34
free shipping
Jockey via eBay offers the Jockey Men's No Bunch Boxers 2-Pack in several colors (Chambray Navy/White & Blue pictured) for $6.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $13. Buy Now
- sizes M or L
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack
$13 $17
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Black or Assorted Blue for $12.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XL
Ends Today
Amazon · 2 days ago
Adolph Men's Cotton Boxer Briefs 5-Pack
from $13
free shipping w/ Prime
BS Direct via Amazon offers the Adolph Men's Cotton Boxer Briefs 5-Pack in several colors (A:5 Pack Multi-Color pictured) from $19.99. Coupon code "VFEPG9KB" cuts the starting price to $12.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our previous mention, at least $7 off, and the best deal we've seen. Shop Now
- available in select sizes S-XXL
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Pants
$16 $95
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $79 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find Buy Now
- select sizes from 36x34 to 48x34
Macy's · 1 day ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Suit
$100 $495
free shipping
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Suit in Navy for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $395 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular, short, and long sizes 36 to 48
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat
$44 $295
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42
Men's Wearhouse · 5 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stripe Slim Fit Sport Coat
$35 $300
free shipping
Men's Wearhouse offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stripe Slim Fit Sport Coat in Tan Stripe or Blue Stripe for $34.99. Plus, Perfect Fit rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $35 under our January mention, $265 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular, short, and long sizes 44 to 46
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket
$29 $129
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket in Navy/Lemon for $28.96. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $100 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes L only
