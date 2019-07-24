- Create an Account or Login
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Colorblock Logo Sweatshirt in White for $59.40. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Champion Men's C-Life Reverse Weave Logo-Print Sweatshirt in several colors (Groovy Papaya pictured) for $25.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart offers the Black Brown 1826 Men's Heathered Pullover Hoodie in several colors (Dark Denim pictured) for $8.18 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $6 under the lowest price we could find for a similar Black Brown 1826 hoodie. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Full-Zip Logo Hoodie in several colors (Winter Red pictured) for $35.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Performance Women's Varsity-Stripe High-Low Hem Hoodie in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.53. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $29 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Tanjun Sneakers in White for $30. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Chinos in Chambray Blue or Surf the Web Blue for $21.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $38 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Denim Men's Zidane Regular-Fit Logo Polo in White for $21.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $68 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dusted Skinny Jeans in Black for $28.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
