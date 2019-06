Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Corduroy Suit Jacket in Tan or Burgundy for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $251 off and the best price we've seen for a TH suit jacket. (I've dealt with thousands of deals in my time and believe you me, this is a big deal.) Buy Now