Save on shirts, t-shirts, shorts, and more

Macy's takes 25% off a selection of Tommy Hilfiger items during its Father's Day Sale. Plus, cut an extra 30% off many items via coupon code "FRIEND". (Eligible items are marked.) Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or spend $75 or more to bag free shipping. A couple of best bets, both with prices after "FRIEND":