Ending today, Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Berra Colorblocked Logo Graphic T-Shirt in Bright White / Black or Bright White / Apple Red for $29.62. Coupon code "WKND" cuts that to $23.70. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
Target offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense Crew T-Shirt 12-Pack in White for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find for a 12-pack now by $21. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
ZITY via Amazon offers its ZITY Men's Short Sleeve Moisture-Wicking T-Shirt in several colors (Black005 pictured) from $15.90. Coupon code "Y8D5MPLX" cuts the starting price to $7.95. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armry Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most stores charge $60 or more. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Ending today, Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Slim-Fit TH Flex Stretch Suit Jacket in Gray/White Stripe for $89.99. Coupon code "WKND" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's $353 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Long-Sleeve Twain Gingham Check Classic Fit Shirt in Collection Blue or Navy for $29.75. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Big & Tall Slim Fit Suit in several colors (Blue pictured) for $104.99 with free shipping. That's at least $595 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dusted Skinny Jeans in Black for $28.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
