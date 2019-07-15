Ending today, Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Home Down Alternative Queen-Size Pillow for $5.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's a buck under our April mention, $15 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- Need a King Size pillow? Search "766082" to find it for $6.99.
- measures 20" x 28"
For Prime members only, Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Chambray Queen Sheet Set in Sandy Red for $9.65 with free shipping. (You must be a Prime member to see this price.) That's $15 off and a really strong price for a queen sheet set. Buy Now
- one flat sheet
- one fitted sheet
- two pillowcases
Macy's discounts a selection of 3-pc. Reversible Comforter Sets to $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $60 off list and a great price for all sizes twin, full/queen, and king.
Update: These items ship free today only. Buy Now
- Twin sizes include a comforter and a single sham and Full/Queen sizes and larger include a second sham.
For Prime members only, Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Oversized Quilt Coverlet Queen Bed Set in several colors (Spa Blue pictured) for $13.59 with free shipping. That's $26 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- includes two pillow shams
Mermaker via Amazon offers the Mermaker 60" Tortilla Burrito Soft Flannel Blanket in Yellow or Yellow-3 for $22.80. Apply coupon code "V764OQKL" and the 8% off clip coupon to cut it to $15.98. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
- Want a bigger size? It's also available in 71" in the same colors for $17.82 via coupon code "NLFXM66V" and the clip coupon.
Ending today, Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey pictured) for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Benny Boat Shoes in Dark Brown for $17.99 with free shipping. That's $2 under our expired mention from five days ago, $42 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- available in sizes 7 to 13
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Suit in Navy for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $395 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular, short, and long sizes 36 to 48
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42
Men's Wearhouse offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stripe Slim Fit Sport Coat in Tan Stripe or Blue Stripe for $34.99. Plus, Perfect Fit rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $35 under our January mention, $265 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular, short, and long sizes 44 to 46
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Sleeveless Lace Fit & Flare Dress in Dark Blue for $69.99. Coupon code "JULY" drops it to $59.49. With free shipping, that's $90 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago (which required pickup) as the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 14. Buy Now
- Available in sizes from 2 to 18
