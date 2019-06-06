New
Macy's · 33 mins ago
25% off
free shipping w/ $75
Save on shirts, t-shirts, shorts, and more
Macy's takes 25% off a selection of Tommy Hilfiger items during its Father's Day Sale. Plus, cut an extra 30% off many items via coupon code "FRIEND". (Eligible items are marked.) Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or spend $75 or more to bag free shipping. A couple of best bets, both with prices after "FRIEND":
- Tommy Hilfiger Men's 10" Cargo Shorts for $34.65 ($20 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger Men's Custom Fit Linen Blend Porter Shirt for $34.99 (pictured, $25 off)
New
Amazon · 41 mins ago
Thermos Stainless King 16-oz. Food Jar
$16
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Thermos Stainless King 16-oz. Food Jar with Folding Spoon in Stainless Steel for $16 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same via in-store pickup
- Handy Father's Day gift
Features
- the lid doubles as serving bowl
- keeps liquids hot for 7 hours and cold for 9 hours
- Model: SK3000STTRI4
Walmart · 20 hrs ago
Armor All 10-Piece Detailing Car Care Gift Pack
$20
pickup Walmart
Walmart offers the Armor All 10-Piece Detailing Car Care Gift Pack for $19.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Features
- 16-oz. Shine Wash & Wax
- 10-oz. Protectant
- 30 cleaning wipes
- 30 glass wipes
- 16-oz. interior detailer
- 24-oz. whell & tire cleaner
- 22-oz. tire shine trigger
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Top Shelf Happy Birthday Wish Jar
$15
free shipping w/ Prime
Macy's · 4 days ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 14 hrs ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for $30 (low by $6)
Macy's · 5 days ago
Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Check Vested Wool Suit
$82 $650
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Check Vested Wool Suit in Brown for $81.96 with free shipping. That's $568 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Available in select regular and long sizes from 38 only.
Macy's · 13 hrs ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
pickup at Macy's
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. (
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-piece hostess set
Macy's · 5 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat
$44
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42.
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit Robert Raincoat
$28
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit Robert Raincoat in Grey for $39.99. Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts that price to $27.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $15 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's low today by $249.) Buy Now
Features
- select regular, short, and long sizes from 36 to 44
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Classic Fit Trey Stripe Shirt
$21
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Classic Fit Trey Stripe Shirt in Chinese Red or Lemon for $21.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $38 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes XS to XXL
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Whitewater Print Jacket
$51
pickup at Macy's
That's $98 off and the best deal we could find
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Whitewater Colorblocked Printed Jacket in Surf the Web Blue for $50.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $98 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes S to XXL.
