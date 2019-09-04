Personalize your DealNews Experience
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Denim Men's Grant Custom-Fit Colorblocked Logo Polo in English Rose / Multi for $24.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $45 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse takes an extra 40% off select Men's shirts via coupon code "CASUAL40." Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Charles Tyrwhitt discounts a selection of its Charles Tyrwhitt men's shirts to $35. (Click on "Shirts" in the "Sale" tab to see these deals.) Coupon code "LDAY" drops that to $26.25. Shipping adds $12.95. That's a savings of up to $84. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Steel Slim-Fit Non-Iron Stretch Performance Dress Shirt in Pink Sorbet for $23.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Zity via Amazon offers the Zity Men's Quick-Dry Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Blackgrey&orange pictured) from $18.90. Coupon code "RDXLTWLM" cuts the starting price to $11.34. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
At Macy's, spend $100 or more on select men's apparel, and take an extra 50% off. (Eligible items are as marked; discount appears in-cart.) Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or spend $49 or more (after discount) to bag free shipping. Deal ends September 5. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Alpha Slim Fit All Seasons Tech Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (Deep Lichen Green pictured) for $14.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's TH Flex Stretch 9" Shorts in several colors (Meadowbrook Blue pictured) for $19.03. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $5 under our expired mention from three days ago, $29 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Colorblocked Tank Midi Dress in Sky Captain or Scarlet for $53.70. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $35.80. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Linen Dress in Sky Captain or Pebble for $65.70. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $44 off list and the lowest price we could find,
Update: The price has dropped to $43.80. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Ruffled Dress in Sky Captain/Ivory for $74.63. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $49.75. Buy Now
