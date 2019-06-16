New
Macy's · 48 mins ago
$52 $99
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Denim Men's Brooks Logo-Print Hoodie in Grey or Navy for $69.30. Coupon code "DAD" cuts it to $51.97. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Tommy Hilfiger Sport Women's Striped-Sleeve Logo French Terry Sweatshirt
$18 $59
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Sport Women's Striped-Sleeve Logo French Terry Sweatshirt in several colors (Gold Fusion pictured) for $17.66. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $41 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select sizes XS to XXL
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Patched Crewneck Sweatshirt
$24 $80
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Patched Crewneck Sweatshirt for $23.76. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $56 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- It's available in sizes from L to XXL
Rakuten · 1 mo ago
adidas Men's Climalite 3-Stripe Pullover
$22
free shipping
Best price we've seen & a low by $3
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the adidas Men's Climalite 3-Stripe French Terry Quarter-Zip Pullover in Blue Bonnet for $21.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from last May and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $3.) It's available in select sizes from L and XL
Men's Wearhouse · 1 day ago
Calvin Klein Men's 1/4-Zip Pullover
$20 $103
free shipping
Men's Wearhouse offers the Calvin Klein Men's 1/4-Zip Pullover in several colors (Victoria Blue pictured) for $19.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $29 under our mention of another color from last October, $78 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from L to XXL
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Training Gradient Zip Hoodie
$30
free shipping
That's $65 off and the lowest price we could find
Superdry via eBay offers its Superdry Men's Training Gradient Zip Hoodie in Black for $30 with free shipping. That's $17 under our January mention, $65 off, and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes from
Walmart · 1 mo ago
2 Hanes Men's ComfortBlend Fleece Hoodies
$18
pickup at Walmart
Lowest price we could find by at least $4
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's ComfortBlend EcoSmart Fleece Pullover Hoodie 2-Pack in several colors (Navy pictured) for $18. (You can mix and match colors and sizes.) Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find for this quantity elsewhere by $4, although it was a buck less a month ago. It's available in select sizes from S to XL.
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 3 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket
$30 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket in Army Green or Twilight Blue for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to 2XL
Macy's · 5 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat
$44 $295
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket
$44 $129
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket in Navy/Lemon for $44.03. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $85 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 16 hrs ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Twill Suit
$100 $495
free shipping
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Gray Twill Suit in Grey for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $395 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes from 36 to 48
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Corduroy Suit Jacket
$44 $295
pickup
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Corduroy Suit Jacket in Tan or Burgundy for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $251 off and the best price we've seen for a TH suit jacket. (I've dealt with thousands of deals in my time and believe you me, this is a big deal.) Buy Now
- Available in S, R, and L sizes from 38 to 50
