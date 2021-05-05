Tommy Hilfiger Corded Classic Down Alternative Pillow for $7
Macy's · 18 mins ago
Tommy Hilfiger Corded Classic Down Alternative Pillow
$6.99 $20
free shipping w/ $25

It's $3 under our mention from January and a savings of 65% off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's

  • In Standard/Queen.
  • It's also available in King for $9.99 ($5 under our January mention).
  • Get free shipping on orders over $25, or opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
  • Supraloft down alternative hypoallergenic fiberfill
