Today only, Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Big Boys' Skate T-Shirt for $19.60. Coupon code "SUNDAY" drops that to $15.68. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S (8/10) to XL (20)
Macy's discounts a selection of kids' apparel, with all stock falling to $5 or less. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) There are some big-brand items in here, including Levi's, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Calvin Klein. Shop Now
LZH via Amazon offers its LZH Girls' Unicorn Dress in several colors (453-Beige pictured) for $18.95. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "BSEKP4M9" to cut the price to $10.42. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from April, $9 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $11.37. Buy Now
- available in sizes from 2Y to 9-10Y
Modaioo via Amazon offers the ModaIOO Girls' 2-Piece Unicorn Pajama Set in several colors (Pink pictured) from $17.99. Coupon code "SSMODA45" drops the starting price to $9.89. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- available in sizes 3/4 - 10/11
Macy's offers the Levi's Little Girls' Logo-Print T-Shirt in Black or Grey for $4.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $23 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes 4 to 6X
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32 to 42
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket in Navy/Lemon for $28.96. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $100 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes L only
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Denim Men's Zidane Regular-Fit Logo Polo in White for $21.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $68 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Silicone Strap Watch in Pink for $48.75. opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $16 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $32.50. Buy Now
- Silicone strap
- Stainless steel case
- Water resistant to 100 feet
Sign In or Register