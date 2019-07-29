- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Today only, Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $6 off list, and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Shop Now
Amazon offers Prime members the AmazonBasics Washcloth 12-Pack in Crimson for $4.88 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $7 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
JCPenney offers a range of the Home Expressions Bathroom Towels in several colors and sizes (Bright White pictured) from 99 cents. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops the starting price to 69 cents. Opt for free same-day pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's up to $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Home Expressions Bath Towel 6-Piece Set in Solid or Stripe colors for $11.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $8.39 with individual prices listed below. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $6 under our May mention, $40 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Tie Dye Beach Towel for $6.94. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of women's big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
Update: Shipping is now free on all orders. Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago (which required in-store pickup) and the lowest price we could find by $22 today. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Downshifter 9 Running Shoes in Red for $40 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $5, although most retailers charge $50 or more. Deal ends July 28. Buy Now
Today only, Macy's offers the Widgeteer Aroma Vegetable Keeper for $13.99. Coupon code "BIG" cuts that to $11.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by about $7. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Chinos in Chambray Blue or Surf the Web Blue for $21.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $38 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Shipping is now free. Buy Now
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Denim Men's Zidane Regular-Fit Logo Polo in Bright White/Multi for $21.16 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention (which required pickup), $68 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dusted Skinny Jeans in Black for $28.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
