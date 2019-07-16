Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $6 off list, and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Shop Now
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Expires 7/16/2019
As one of its early Prime Day deals and exclusively for Prime members, Amazon discounts a selection of its AmazonBasics Fade-Resistant Cotton Towels and Washcloth Multipacks, with prices starting at $4.75. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, up to $24 off, and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- You must be signed in to your Prime account to see discounted prices.
Macy's offers a selection of Sunham Soft Spun Cotton Towels in various colors from $1, as listed below. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Update: Shipping is now free. Shop Now
- Washcloth for $1 ($5 off)
- Hand Towel for $1.99 ($8 off)
- Bath Towel for $2.99 ($11 off)
For Prime members only, Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Quick-Dry Bathroom Towel 2-Pack in Petal Pink for $8.79 with free shipping. That's $14 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Other colors drop in price w/ Prime membership, just not as much
Suyeng via Amazon offers the DsFiyeng Double Layer Cooling Towel in Orange for $13.99. Coupon code "TPAJ72M3" drops that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last month, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- microfiber
- UPF 50
- measures 40" x 12"
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. This, now extended sale, is the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey pictured) for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Twill Suit in Grey for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from five days ago, $405 under list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in regular, short, and long sizes from 40 to 48
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42
Men's Wearhouse offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stripe Slim Fit Sport Coat in Tan Stripe or Blue Stripe for $34.99. Plus, Perfect Fit rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $35 under our January mention, $265 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular, short, and long sizes 44 to 46
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket in Navy/Lemon for $28.96. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $100 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes L only
