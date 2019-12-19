Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 44 mins ago
Tommy Hilfiger All-American II Cotton Towels and Washcloths
$2 $8
pickup at Macy's

Save up to $11 off on a selection of 100% cotton bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
  • Orders placed via pickup by December 24 at 3pm will arrive in time for Christmas.
Features
  • available in several colors
  • 13" x 13" washcloth for $1.79 ($6 off)
  • 16" x 26" hand towel for $3.79 ($8 off)
  • 27" x 52" bath towel for $4.79 ($11 off)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/19/2019
    Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Towels Macy's Tommy Hilfiger
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register