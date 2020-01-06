Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 42 mins ago
Tommy Hilfiger All American II Cotton Mix and Match Bath Towel Collection
from $3
free shipping w/ $25

Apply coupon code "REFRESH" to save as much as $10 on these towels. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Washcloths for $3.20 ($5 off)
  • Hand Towels for $4.80 ($7 off)
  • Bath Towels for $6.40 ($10 off)
  • They're available in several colors.
  • Pad your order over $25 to qualify for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95.
Features
  • 100% cotton
  • Code "REFRESH"
  • Expires 6/1/2020
    Published 42 min ago
