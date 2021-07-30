Tomb Raider for PC: $2.24

New
Steam · 1 hr ago
$2.24 $15
That's the best deal we could find by $2. Buy Now at Steam
- PC Gamer awarded it 7%, saying it was "visually stunning and meticulously staged, but hindered by limited depth and stifling linearity"
Origin · 1 mo ago
Battlefield 4 China Rising for PC
Free
You'd pay at least $8 elsewhere. (Major retailers charge $15 or more.) Shop Now at Origin
- Rated M
1 mo ago
Nights into Dreams for PC
Free
You'd pay $8 at Steam. Shop Now
- You'll need to input you email, register, and sync your Steam account to get this deal.
- a SEGA Saturn classic
1 wk ago
PC Games at Indie Gala
Free
Steam charges $3 to $10 each for these titles. Shop Now
- FootLOL: Epic Fail League
- 33 Rounds
- 8BitBoy
- Lawless Lands Unrest
- Block Dungeon
- Inbetween Land
- Defense of Roman Britain
Green Man Gaming · 1 day ago
Castlevania Anniversary Collection for PC (Steam)
$3.70 $20
That's the best deal we could find by $12. Buy Now at Green Man Gaming
- includes Castlevania, Castlevania II Simon's Quest, Castlevania III Dracula's Curse, Super Castlevania IV, Castlevania The Adventure, Castlevania II Belmont's Revenge, Castlevania Bloodlines, Kid Dracula, and History of Castlevania - Book of the Crescent Moon
- Trailer:
Steam · 2 wks ago
Steam Camp PAX Online 2021 Sale
over 2,800 discounted titles
Save on a range of games, including exclusive demos. Shop Now at Steam
- Pictured is Control Ultimate Edition for PC for $15.99 (low by $24).
- indie recommendations
- games for Windows & Mac
Steam · 1 mo ago
Steam Summer Sale Puzzles Bundle
$13 $90
That's a savings of $77 off list price. Buy Now at Steam
- 10 games
Steam · 4 wks ago
Final Fantasy I-VI Bundle for PC
$75 $96
That's a savings of $21 off list price. Buy Now at Steam
- includes first six Final fantasy games, soundtracks, and wallpapers
Steam · 3 days ago
Hitman 2 Standard Edition Bundle for PC
$8.95 $60
Save 85% off the list price. Buy Now at Steam
- rated M for Mature 17+
