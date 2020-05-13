Open Offer in New Tab
56 mins ago
Tom Cruise Movie Sale at AMC
up to 50% off

In honor of Top Gun Day (which is apparently a thing), AMC has discounted a range of Tom Cruise movies in SD and HD. So sit back and make your way through a truly great filmography. Experience some in-plane action in 1986's "Top Gun". Hang onto the side of a plane in 2015's "Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation". Unload some precious cargo from a plane in 2017's "American Made". And do it all again and again and again in 2014's "Edge of Tomorrow'. Plus, that weird vampire movie and tons more! Shop Now

Tips
  • If you don't feel like owning these, you can also rent titles in SD for $2.99 or in HD for $3.99.
