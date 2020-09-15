Green Man Gaming · 19 hrs ago
$4 $20
Access to this costs at least $16 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Green Man Gaming
Features
- grants access to all three major expansions over the course of a year
- array of exclusive gear and day 1 customization options
- special benefits each month just for Season Pass owners
Published 19 hr ago
Fanatical · 1 day ago
Killer 6-Game Bundle 13 for PC (Steam)
$4 $173
That's $88 less than you'd pay for these games separately elsewhere right now. Buy Now at Fanatical
Features
- includes Shadows: Awakening, Torchlight I and II, F1 2019, One Finger Death Punch 2, and Act of Aggression - Reboot Edition
Epic Games Store · 5 days ago
Railway Empire for PC (Epic Games)
free
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
Features
- exploit the economic opportunities
- establish a comprehensive rail network
- over 40 historically accurate locomotives and more than 30 different wagons
Ubisoft Inc · 6 days ago
Ubisoft Forward Sale
up to 85% off
digital access
Save on Assassin's Creed, Watchdogs, FarCry, and more, including Tom Clancy titles. Shop Now at Ubisoft Inc
Features
- Scroll down the page to see all the items.
Green Man Gaming · 4 days ago
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for PC (Battle.Net)
preorders for $55 $60
It's $5 off the list price and the first discount the game has received. Buy Now at Green Man Gaming
Features
- early access to the Open Beta starting October 15th
- Iconic Operator Frank Woods and an assault rifle Weapon Blueprint for immediate use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone
