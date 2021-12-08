New
Lowe's · 23 mins ago
Up to $50 off
free shipping w/ $45
Seats start at $24, bidets at $25, and toilets at $445. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- Pictured is the Kohler Quiet Close Grip-Tight Cachet Round Slow-Close Toilet Seat for $41.18 ($6 off)
Details
Comments
-
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 23 hrs ago
Bemiso Shower Mat
$15 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "50VLMU16" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in 27.5" x 15.7" Grey at this price.
- Sold by XX-KO via Amazon.
Features
- super non-slip
- 160 suction cups
Amazon · 2 days ago
Eddie Bauer 50" x 70" Sherpa Throw
$18 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $5 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Fair Isle Khaki
Amazon · 4 days ago
Fantaslook Quarter-Zip Sherpa Blanket Hoodie
From $23
free shipping
Apply code "40U6NYRM" to save at least $16. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Wenkouban via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (Gray pictured).
Amazon · 21 hrs ago
WaterSong Shower Head Combo
$20 $70
free shipping
Clip the $15 off on page coupon and apply code "6XX9GDET" to save $50. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by FLYGlobalus via Amazon.
Features
- 4.5" 5-setting handheld showerhead
- 7" 6-setting rainfall spray
- 70" stainless steel hose
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Lowe's Cyber Deals
Shop Now
free shipping w/ $45
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
Lowe's · 2 wks ago
Lowe's Cyber Steals
Daily discounts
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Lowe's · 21 hrs ago
Outdoor Deals at Lowe's
Discounted grills, garden tools, patio, more
free shipping w/ $45
Tips
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
Tools Special Savings at Lowe's
Up to $80 off
free shipping w/ $45
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Sign In or Register