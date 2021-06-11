Tofuls Men's Professional Hair Clippers for $17
Tofuls Men's Professional Hair Clippers
$17 $35
free shipping

TikTech offers the Tofuls Men's Professional Hair Clippers for $34.99. Click "get code" then login with Amazon and use the special code provided at Amazon's checkout and be sure to click the coupon on the Amazon page for the extra discount to cut it to $17.49. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at tiktech.com

Features
  • stainless self-sharpening r-shape blade
  • dual power mode
  • comes with clipper blades, two guide combs, cleaning brush, storage bag, USB charging cable, comb, and adapter
