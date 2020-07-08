That's $21 under our mention from last week and a great deal for a healthier alternative to frying. Buy Now at Belk
- 1,425W
- power cable source
- auto off
-
Save $75 off list price and convert your instant pot into an air fryer! Buy Now at Amazon
- One-touch preset cooking programs
- Dehydrating and broiling tray
That's the best price we could find for similar items by $16 and a great deal for a waffle maker in general. Buy Now at Macy's
- Click here for the rebate form.
- PFOA-free nonstick coating
- variable browning control dial
- rotating feature for even cooking
- ready indicator lights
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's temporarily out of stock but can be ordered now.
- 4 smart programs
- makes 8 cups cooked
- dishwasher-safe cooking pot & accessories
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. (We saw it for $2 less on Black Friday, but that required pickup instead of getting free shipping.) Buy Now at Macy's
- Click here for rebate information.
- 1,000-watt
- toast, bake, broil, and stay-on functions
- power indicator light
- cool touch handle
- includes bake pan, wire rack, and crumb tray
Nearly 2,000 items are discounted, including clothing, small appliances, tablets, smart watches, luggage, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Alternatively, coupon code "FIREWORKS" cuts an extra 25% to 65% off non-doorbuster items in its Black Friday sale.
- Shipping adds $8.95 or bag free shipping by adding a beauty item to your order. Otherwise, shipping is free with orders of $49 or more.
That's $46 off the list price. Buy Now at Belk
- Available at this price in Blue Bay or Pink.
- The price drops to $8.55 if you choose pickup.
Coupon code "SUMMERFUN" takes an extra 15% off many items in the sale.
Update: Prices now start from $10.20. Shop Now at Belk
- Orders of $49 or more bag free shipping, as do orders containing a beauty item. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Shop and save on summer apparel and accessories for the whole family. Shop Now at Belk
- Pad your order with a beauty item or over $49 to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
