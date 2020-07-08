New
Belk · 1 hr ago
Toastmaster Air Fryer
$29 $80
free shipping w/ beauty

That's $21 under our mention from last week and a great deal for a healthier alternative to frying. Buy Now at Belk

Features
  • 1,425W
  • power cable source
  • auto off
  Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
