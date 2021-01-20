New
Belk · 1 hr ago
Toastmaster 2-Quart Air Fryer
$29 $70
free shipping w/ $49

It's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Belk

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to get an additional 5% off and dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. No Belk nearby? Orders over $49 get free shipping.
  • Available in several colors (Green pictured).
Features
  • adjustable heating control
  • removable basket
  • 30 minute timer
  • 1,000-watt
