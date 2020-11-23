Save $15 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Belk
- In three colors (Black pictured).
- Pad the order over $25 to save $9 on shipping.
- Opt for pickup (where available) and the price drops to $22 in the cart.
- adjustable heating control
- removable basket
- 30 minute timer
- 1,000-watt
-
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
You'll have to jump through the hoops of redeeming a rebate, but that saves $69 or more off list price. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Add three appliances to your cart and check out with coupon code "THANKS". Then, redeem this $14 rebate (per appliance) to get this deal.
- Pad your order to $50 or more to bag $15 in Kohl's Cash. (The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed from November 28 to December 9.)
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Save on over 3,000 small appliances from brands like Instant Pot, Keurig, Hamilton Beach, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- Pictured is the Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $69.99 ($50 off).
- Select items include gift card with purchase.
Save on 5 ovens priced from $128. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Breville 1,800W Smart Oven Convection Toaster for $215.95 (low by $8).
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
With the in-store pickup discount, it is $4 under our March mention and the best price we could find by $4, although most stores charge at least $25. Buy Now at Belk
- It is $18 if you choose to ship with free shipping at $49.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 104-pieces
Choose from over 80 pop-culture styles, then choose in-store pickup take around an extra buck off for a savings of up to $23 off list. Buy Now at Belk
- If pickup isn't available, shipping adds $8.95; or bag free shipping with orders of $25 or more
With the in-store pickup discount, it's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Belk
- It is $18 if you choose to ship with free shipping at $25.
- 29 pieces
That's $64 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in Egret.
- Save an extra 10% if you choose in-store pickup.
- Shipping adds $8.95, or get free shipping on $25 or more.
Sign In or Register