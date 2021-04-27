It's $8 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. Even with shipping, it's the best shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Live near a Belk store? Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. Alternately, you can spend over $49 to bag free shipping.
- adjustable heating control
- removable basket
- 30 minute timer
- 1,000-watt
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Save on small appliances for every surface in your kitchen - including pasta makers, espresso machines, and blenders. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Pictured is the Philips Automatic Pasta Maker Plus for $199.96 ($20 low)
- Shipping starts at $5.99; orders of $75 or more ship for free.
Save on chairs, dining sets, tableware, chafing dishes, kitchen carts, blenders, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Use coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to drop it to $50.59. That's $28 less than buying it new. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- temperature control from 625°F to 680°F
- removable oven stone
- preheating function
- Model: PZM 43618
Apply coupon code "28XYKAJT" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Red.
- Sold by Zenes via Amazon.
- BPA-free plastic
- extra wide mouth
- includes three round, stainless steel blades
- Model: 8541972638
It's $9 under our March mention, $105 off the list price, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Belk
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
- includes an axe, throwing stars, and a target
Save 87% and get the best price we found by $28. Buy Now at Belk
- Shipping adds $9 or is free with orders over $49.
- 8 glow-in-the-dark bean bags in 2 colors
- 2 light-up target boards
- boards fold and store the bags
Save on over 10 choices for the whole family, with prices from only $2. Shop Now at Belk
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping, on orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Pajamarama Red Truck Family Matching Pajamas Collection for $8.50 ($26 off).
Save 70% and get the best shipped price we found by $4. Buy Now at Belk
- It's available with assorted colored lids.
- Shipping adds $8.95 or is free with orders over $49.
- includes one 6-cup rectangular dish, one 4-cup round dish, one 3-cup rectangular dish, two 2-cup round dishes, and five lids
- tempered glass containers are dishwasher, freezer, and microwave safe
- BPA-free plastic lids are top-rack dishwasher, freezer and microwave safe
- Model: 1091198
