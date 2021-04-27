New
Toastmaster 2-Quart Air Fryer
$21 $70
It's $8 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. Even with shipping, it's the best shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Belk

  • Available in several colors (Black pictured).
  • Live near a Belk store? Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. Alternately, you can spend over $49 to bag free shipping.
  • adjustable heating control
  • removable basket
  • 30 minute timer
  • 1,000-watt
