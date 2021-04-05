New
Belk · 1 hr ago
$12 $30
free shipping w/ $49
That's $18 off and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Features
- BPA free
- auto shut off
- boil dry protection
- hand wash
- external water level indicator
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
New
Macy's · 38 mins ago
Crux 6-Slice Stainless Steel Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven
$90 $175
free shipping
That's $85 off list, and $40 under the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
Features
- 1,800-watts
- digital timer
- 11 cooking functions
- dual speed convection fan
- fits up to 6 slices of bread or 12'' pizza
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Small Kitchen Appliances at Home Depot
up to 43% off
free shipping w/ $45
Air fryers start at $45, blenders at $36, coffee makers at $50, mixers are from $80, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Shipping is free for orders over $45, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Pictured is the Aria 30-Qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer/Toaster Oven for $169.99 (low by $80).
Amazon · 3 days ago
Bqypower Metal Food Grinder Attachment for KitchenAid Stand Mixers
$20 $40
free shipping
Take half off when you apply coupon code "TBE6CPHT". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Gejrio via Amazon.
Features
- 2 grinding blades
- 4 grinding plates
- 2 sausage stuffer tubes
- cleaning brush
- removable food tray
- food pusher
Macy's · 6 hrs ago
Instant Pot Instant Omni Plus 11-in-1 Toaster Oven
$160 $250
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Macy's
Features
- 20.80" x 20" x 17.4"
- 11 smart programs
- time and temperature settings
- LCD display
- includes air fryer basket, rotisseries spits and forks, and a rotisserie lift
Belk · 1 day ago
Men's Graphic Tees at Belk
from $4.50
free shipping w/ $49
Even best-selling styles are discounted by 50% to 70% off. Shop Now at Belk
Tips
Get an extra 5% off your order when you opt for pickup orget free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
Belk · 1 wk ago
Holiday Clearance Pajamas at Belk
up to 75% off
pickup
Save on over 10 choices for the whole family, with prices from only $2. Shop Now at Belk
Tips
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping, on orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Pajamarama Red Truck Family Matching Pajamas Collection for $8.50 ($26 off).
Belk · 1 wk ago
Saddlebred Axe and Throwing Star Target Set
$24 $120
free shipping w/ $49
It's $96 under list price. Buy Now at Belk
Features
- Includes an axe, throwing stars, and a target
New
Belk · 1 hr ago
Bella Copper Griddle
$20 $50
free shipping w/ $49
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Features
- 10" x 16"
- 1,200 watts
- hand wash
- includes power cable
Sign In or Register