Tivic Health ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief Device for $125
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Tivic Health ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief Device
$125 $149
free shipping

Tivic Health System via Walmart offers the Tivic Health ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief Device for $125 with free shipping. That's a savings of $24 compared to the retail list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Drug free, non-invasive, mobile on-the-go treatment for sinus pain relief and congestion from allergies, cold, and flu.
  • ClearUP is different from other sinus treatments because it is specifically designed to treat sinus pain.
  • Thoroughly tested and designed to meet medical device standards and FDA approved.
  • Empowers people to control their sinus pain and congestion symptoms effectively and directly, without the use of a pill or spray.
  • ClearUP is FSA and HSA eligible.
  • Rechargeable battery lasts 2-4 weeks on single charge when used everyday.
  • Designed, built, and shipped in the USA.
  • Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
