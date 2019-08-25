Personalize your DealNews Experience
Proozy offers the Titleist Men's Tour Sports Mesh Hat in several colors (White/Aqua pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "DN14" cuts that to $14. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9, although we saw it for $3 less in February. It's available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 90% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers its Lixada Polarized Sports Sunglasses in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99 Coupon code "LCY11742" drops the price to $8. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $98 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes an extra 25% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses that are already marked up to 85% off. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Proozy takes an extra 50% off a selection of Oakley sunglasses via coupon code "DN50". Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Choose from just over a dozen of men's, unisex, or youth styles, with prices starting at $59 after code. Shop Now
Proozy offers the Chaps Men's Fleece Flannel 1/4-Zip Jacket in several colors for $9.99. Coupon code "DN999" bags free shipping. That's a $46 savings and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for a buck less in June. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Superfeet Unisex Insoles in Charcoal for $29.99. Add two pairs to your cart and apply coupon code "DN24" to cut the price to $24. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find today by $24. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Performance Base Layer T-Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $18.99. Add any two to cart and apply coupon code "DN10" to cut that to $10. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for this quantity elsewhere by $16. Buy Now
